Police Pay Offer Rebuffed: Association To Seek Final Offer Arbitration

Police officers have overwhelmingly rejected the latest pay offer from Police, with more than 75 per cent voting "no".

The Police Association, Te Aka Hāpai put the offer to a vote on Monday, April 8, giving its members until 5pm today (Wednesday, April 17) to have their say.

Association president Chris Cahill says the outcome sends a clear message to Government: This offer falls well short of addressing officers’ concerns and very real needs.

"Our members were looking for a sincere effort by Government to correct the crippling erosion of police living standards caused by the cost-of-living crisis and to recognise the increased challenges and dangers police officers face in keeping New Zealanders safe.

"This offer fails to provide any real attempt to remedy the steady decline in officers’ salaries, particularly when measured against comparable professions’ salaries, such as teachers and nurses," Mr Cahill says.

"If Police and the Government genuinely value the role and commitment of officers, they need to lift their game in the remuneration stakes. They have one more chance to do that."

The Police Association will now ask the mediator in this process to immediately direct negotiations to final offer arbitration.

"We have a clear expectation that Government will now fund Police to improve what it puts on the table at final offer arbitration," Mr Cahill says.

