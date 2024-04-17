Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Pay Offer Rebuffed: Association To Seek Final Offer Arbitration

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 10:47 pm
Press Release: NZ Police Association

Police officers have overwhelmingly rejected the latest pay offer from Police, with more than 75 per cent voting "no".

The Police Association, Te Aka Hāpai put the offer to a vote on Monday, April 8, giving its members until 5pm today (Wednesday, April 17) to have their say.

Association president Chris Cahill says the outcome sends a clear message to Government: This offer falls well short of addressing officers’ concerns and very real needs.

"Our members were looking for a sincere effort by Government to correct the crippling erosion of police living standards caused by the cost-of-living crisis and to recognise the increased challenges and dangers police officers face in keeping New Zealanders safe.

"This offer fails to provide any real attempt to remedy the steady decline in officers’ salaries, particularly when measured against comparable professions’ salaries, such as teachers and nurses," Mr Cahill says.

"If Police and the Government genuinely value the role and commitment of officers, they need to lift their game in the remuneration stakes. They have one more chance to do that."

The Police Association will now ask the mediator in this process to immediately direct negotiations to final offer arbitration.

"We have a clear expectation that Government will now fund Police to improve what it puts on the table at final offer arbitration," Mr Cahill says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Police Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 