Fatality Following Crash, Ruapehu Street, Taupō

Police can confirm that a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Ruapehu St, Taupō.

The crash, in the carpark of a business premises, occurred at 2:45pm.

One person died at the scene. The driver of a vehicle and two other pedestrians were transported to Taupō Hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Police are making enquires to notify next of kin.

The area was cordoned while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene and has now re-opened.

