Auckland Mayor Welcomes The Government’s Announcement To Bring The Earthquake-prone Building Review Forward

Thursday, 18 April 2024, 12:21 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

The Auckland Mayor is welcoming the Government’s announcement to bring the earthquake-prone building review forward and to extend the deadline for remediations by four years.

“I’ve been calling for the Government to review earthquake-strengthening rules, they make no sense for Auckland where our greatest risks are volcanic eruptions and tsunamis. I’m not really convinced yet that this should apply at all in Auckland."

He says it’s about cutting wasteful spending and needless distress.

“The forecast cost of the forced seismic strengthening on building owners has nearly broken the bank for some. They not only don’t make sense for Auckland but they have caused great distress for people.”

He adds the extension will enable people to properly assess the needs of each and every property.

“We don’t want empty buildings in Auckland due to rules that don’t make sense, especially at a time when Aucklanders are struggling.”

