Assault In Waipukurau

A man is in critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Waipukurau late last night.

Police received multiple calls around 11:35pm reporting an altercation between a man and a group of youths in the middle of the intersection of Russell and Herbert Streets.

The man was assaulted, and possibly hit with a scooter, before the youths left the area.

Ambulance staff treated the man on scene, and he was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital with head injuries, where he remains.

Two youths were located by Police nearby and are speaking with us.

Investigators have been in Waipukurau today, viewing CCTV, and speaking to witnesses.

Police will also be looking to speak with the victim when he is well enough.

