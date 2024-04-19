NPDC Looking For The District’s 2024 Local Legends

If you know someone who has given years of service to our community, demonstrates leadership or inspires others through their efforts or sacrifice - nominate them for the NPDC Citizens’ or NPDC Youth awards.

Nominations are now open for the two awards, which aim to recognise those unsung heroes that make our community tick, who help and inspire others and make a significant contribution to the wellbeing of the district.

“It’s always special to meet the people who go above and beyond for our district and these awards are just one of the ways we can repay and acknowledge them for the tremendous work they do in our community,” says New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom.

The 2023 New Plymouth Citizens’ Awards recipients from left, back row: Lieutenant Murray Christensen, Lynn Fitzsimmons, Mark Leuthard, Kerry Austin, New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom, Kevin Nielsen, Nigel Williams and Major Michael Fabish. Front: Neil Evetts, Hoani Eriwata, Hone Tipene, Elaine Schreiber, Val Deakin, Gordon Hudson and Angela McGregor on behalf of Robert McGregor. (Photo supplied)

“I am particularly excited with the introduction of the new Youth Awards this year to recognise those outstanding 12 to 24-year-olds who don’t meet the long service criteria of the Citizens’ Awards but are doing some great things that deserve to be recognised.

“The awards are a great way to celebrate the unsung heroes in the district who help make our place great, so if you know someone who is an everyday hero, works tirelessly behind the scenes, or goes the extra mile to help out, no matter how big or small, make sure you put a nomination in,” says Mayor Holdom.

Established in 1979, the annual Citizens’ Awards recognise up to 12 ‘local legends’ across a range of fields while the new Youth Awards will recognise up to three people.

Go to our website npdc.govt.nz/locallegends for criteria and to submit a nomination. You can also pick up a form from NPDC’s Civic Centre in Liardet St, or Puke Ariki and community libraries or email enquriries@npdc.govt.nz.

Nominations close 5pm, Friday 24 May with the recipients announced at an event in July.

Fast Facts

NPDC Citizens’ Awards has been running annually since 1979.

Each year up to 12 residents are awarded from nominations received by the New Plymouth community.

This year we have launched a new Youth Award where residents can nominate a person between the ages of 12 and 24 years for their services to the community.

Winners will be honoured with an awards ceremony at the New Plymouth’s Council Chambers.

