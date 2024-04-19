Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NPDC Looking For The District’s 2024 Local Legends

Friday, 19 April 2024, 12:16 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

If you know someone who has given years of service to our community, demonstrates leadership or inspires others through their efforts or sacrifice - nominate them for the NPDC Citizens’ or NPDC Youth awards.

Nominations are now open for the two awards, which aim to recognise those unsung heroes that make our community tick, who help and inspire others and make a significant contribution to the wellbeing of the district.

“It’s always special to meet the people who go above and beyond for our district and these awards are just one of the ways we can repay and acknowledge them for the tremendous work they do in our community,” says New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom.

The 2023 New Plymouth Citizens’ Awards recipients from left, back row: Lieutenant Murray Christensen, Lynn Fitzsimmons, Mark Leuthard, Kerry Austin, New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom, Kevin Nielsen, Nigel Williams and Major Michael Fabish. Front: Neil Evetts, Hoani Eriwata, Hone Tipene, Elaine Schreiber, Val Deakin, Gordon Hudson and Angela McGregor on behalf of Robert McGregor. (Photo supplied)

“I am particularly excited with the introduction of the new Youth Awards this year to recognise those outstanding 12 to 24-year-olds who don’t meet the long service criteria of the Citizens’ Awards but are doing some great things that deserve to be recognised.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The awards are a great way to celebrate the unsung heroes in the district who help make our place great, so if you know someone who is an everyday hero, works tirelessly behind the scenes, or goes the extra mile to help out, no matter how big or small, make sure you put a nomination in,” says Mayor Holdom.

Established in 1979, the annual Citizens’ Awards recognise up to 12 ‘local legends’ across a range of fields while the new Youth Awards will recognise up to three people.

Go to our website npdc.govt.nz/locallegends for criteria and to submit a nomination. You can also pick up a form from NPDC’s Civic Centre in Liardet St, or Puke Ariki and community libraries or email enquriries@npdc.govt.nz.

Nominations close 5pm, Friday 24 May with the recipients announced at an event in July.

Fast Facts

  • NPDC Citizens’ Awards has been running annually since 1979.
  • Each year up to 12 residents are awarded from nominations received by the New Plymouth community.
  • This year we have launched a new Youth Award where residents can nominate a person between the ages of 12 and 24 years for their services to the community.
  • Winners will be honoured with an awards ceremony at the New Plymouth’s Council Chambers.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 