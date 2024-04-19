Three Arrests After Luxury Vehicles Stolen

Three youths have been apprehended by the Mt Wellington public safety team after two high end vehicles were stolen from an address in Mount Wellington overnight.

The vehicles, along with other personal items, were stolen sometime late on Thursday night, and in the early hours of Friday.

Auckland City East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rachel Dolheguy, says a Police unit spotted both vehicles travelling in convoy in Glen Innes just before 1.30am.

A number of Police resources were deployed safety to the area in order to apprehend these three offenders.

Police have since recovered both stolen vehicles.

“We refuse to tolerate offending of this nature,” Inspector Dolheguy says.

“Incidents like this are not only a concern for the public but also for Police in that these offenders are putting the wider community at risk when they flee from Police.

Two of the alleged offenders are aged 14, and the other is 17 Police are now considering charges for the 17-year-old and have referred the two 14-year-olds to Youth Aid.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

