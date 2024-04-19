Council And Anzac Day Services – Thursday 25 April
Council’s Blenheim office will be closed from 4.30pm on Wednesday 24 April and reopen on Friday 26 April at 8.30am.
Opening times for transfer stations, the Resource Recovery Centre, the Re-use Centre, Greenwaste Acceptance Facility and the landfill on Anzac Day are:
Transfer Stations
Blenheim
Thursday 25 April - 1pm to 4.30pm
Picton
Thursday 25 April - 1pm to 4pm
Havelock
Thursday 25 April - 1pm to 2pm
Seddon
Thursday 25 April - 1pm to 4pm
Rai Valley and Wairau Valley transfer stations will be closed on Thursday 25 April.
Resource Recovery Centre and Greenwaste Acceptance Facility
Thursday 25 April - 1pm to 4.30pm
Landfill
Thursday 25 April - closed.
Kerbside rubbish bag and recycling collections
Rubbish bags and recycling crates normally collected on Thursday will be collected on Friday 26 April.
Please make sure your bag and crate are out on the kerb by 7.30am.
Marlborough District Libraries
Marlborough Library (Blenheim) and the Picton Library and Service Centre will be closed on Anzac Day - Thursday 25 April.
Bus services
Bus services will not operate on Thursday 25 April. Normal services resume on Friday 26 April.