Council And Anzac Day Services – Thursday 25 April

Friday, 19 April 2024, 1:12 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Council’s Blenheim office will be closed from 4.30pm on Wednesday 24 April and reopen on Friday 26 April at 8.30am.

Opening times for transfer stations, the Resource Recovery Centre, the Re-use Centre, Greenwaste Acceptance Facility and the landfill on Anzac Day are:

Transfer Stations

Blenheim

Thursday 25 April - 1pm to 4.30pm

Picton

Thursday 25 April - 1pm to 4pm

Havelock

Thursday 25 April - 1pm to 2pm

Seddon

Thursday 25 April - 1pm to 4pm

Rai Valley and Wairau Valley transfer stations will be closed on Thursday 25 April.

Resource Recovery Centre and Greenwaste Acceptance Facility

Thursday 25 April - 1pm to 4.30pm

Landfill

Thursday 25 April - closed.

Kerbside rubbish bag and recycling collections

Rubbish bags and recycling crates normally collected on Thursday will be collected on Friday 26 April.

Please make sure your bag and crate are out on the kerb by 7.30am.

Marlborough District Libraries

Marlborough Library (Blenheim) and the Picton Library and Service Centre will be closed on Anzac Day - Thursday 25 April.

Bus services

Bus services will not operate on Thursday 25 April. Normal services resume on Friday 26 April.

