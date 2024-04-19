Mau Rākau Course Connecting Rangatahi With Te Ao Māori

Expressions of interest are open now for a unique Mau Rākau course coming to Horowhenua.

Through this course, young people in Horowhenua will learn the importance of this traditional Māori martial art, mastering and learning the significance of the taiaha as they develop their timing, balance, and coordination skills in a safe and supportive environment.

“Our Youth Service Network asked us to provide more safe spaces outside school hours which foster their wellbeing and personal development by promoting physical activity, safety and a healthy balance in their use of technology,” Councillor Piri-Hira Tukapua says. “This course provides a valuable and meaningful opportunity for young people to switch off from screens and connect with Māori culture to grow stronger physically, mentally and culturally.”

Led by Mau Rākau master and Foxton local Karanama Peita (Tūkorehe), the course encompasses ancestral practices, values, and protocols of the warrior, making it rich in culture and traditional practice, nurturing a sense of cultural pride and connection to Te Ao Māori.

There are 25 spaces available in the upcoming ten week course which will be held at Levin Memorial Hall and Village Green, a space which provides both indoor and outdoor options based on weather conditions.

Training will take place on Thursdays between 3.30pm and 5pm from 2 May 2024, the first Thursday of the new school term.

Mau Rakau

At the end of the course, whānau will be invited to see their young ones demonstrate Mau Rākau and show off what they have learned.

All genders aged between 12 and 20 years old are invited to join the course, reflecting the inclusive nature of the traditional practice. Whānau can come along as well to watch and participate in the background.

As spaces are limited, young people who are interested in doing the course should email commdev@horowhenua.govt.nz with the subject line ‘Mau Rākau’ expressing their interest and commitment, by Monday 29 April 2024. Alternatively, send us a message via the Youth Space or Horowhenua District Council Facebook pages.

Our Youth Service Network will select who will be in the course and will get in touch with successful applicants. If there is high demand, a second course will be considered.

Bringing this course to Horowhenua was made possible thanks to funding through a T Manawa Active Aotearoa grant.

