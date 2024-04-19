Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mau Rākau Course Connecting Rangatahi With Te Ao Māori

Friday, 19 April 2024, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Expressions of interest are open now for a unique Mau Rākau course coming to Horowhenua.

Through this course, young people in Horowhenua will learn the importance of this traditional Māori martial art, mastering and learning the significance of the taiaha as they develop their timing, balance, and coordination skills in a safe and supportive environment.

“Our Youth Service Network asked us to provide more safe spaces outside school hours which foster their wellbeing and personal development by promoting physical activity, safety and a healthy balance in their use of technology,” Councillor Piri-Hira Tukapua says. “This course provides a valuable and meaningful opportunity for young people to switch off from screens and connect with Māori culture to grow stronger physically, mentally and culturally.”

Led by Mau Rākau master and Foxton local Karanama Peita (Tūkorehe), the course encompasses ancestral practices, values, and protocols of the warrior, making it rich in culture and traditional practice, nurturing a sense of cultural pride and connection to Te Ao Māori.

There are 25 spaces available in the upcoming ten week course which will be held at Levin Memorial Hall and Village Green, a space which provides both indoor and outdoor options based on weather conditions.

Training will take place on Thursdays between 3.30pm and 5pm from 2 May 2024, the first Thursday of the new school term.

Mau Rakau
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

At the end of the course, whānau will be invited to see their young ones demonstrate Mau Rākau and show off what they have learned.

All genders aged between 12 and 20 years old are invited to join the course, reflecting the inclusive nature of the traditional practice. Whānau can come along as well to watch and participate in the background.

As spaces are limited, young people who are interested in doing the course should email commdev@horowhenua.govt.nz with the subject line ‘Mau Rākau’ expressing their interest and commitment, by Monday 29 April 2024. Alternatively, send us a message via the Youth Space or Horowhenua District Council Facebook pages.

Our Youth Service Network will select who will be in the course and will get in touch with successful applicants. If there is high demand, a second course will be considered.

Bringing this course to Horowhenua was made possible thanks to funding through a T Manawa Active Aotearoa grant.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 