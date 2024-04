Delays Following Crash – SH29A, Greerton, Tauranga - Bay Of Plenty

Part of State Highway 29A between Oropi Road and Cameron Road is closed while emergency services respond to a crash.

The crash involving two vehicles was reported at around 10.55am. One person is reported to have sustained sustained moderate injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays while emergency services respond.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media