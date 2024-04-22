Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Continue To Investigate Six Months, Following The Death Of Baby Ru

Monday, 22 April 2024, 11:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard:

Police acknowledge today marks six months following the death of Baby Ru in Lower Hutt.

We remain committed to investigating the circumstances that led to his death in October last year.

A dedicated team is reviewing a significant amount of material and are following active lines of enquiry.

Police are determined to get justice for Baby Ru and provide closure for his whānau and the wider community.

Three adults known to Ru continue to be considered persons of interest in relation to this matter.

We continue to thank all those who have contacted Police in response to our previous appeals for information.

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation team is urged to contact Police quoting file number 231022/1708.

Information can also be passed to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

