Funding Now Available For Environmental Improvement Projects

Monday, 22 April 2024

Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council is encouraging those with future-focused environmental projects to apply now for its Environmental Enhancement Fund.

The fund supports local, grass-roots community projects that have a vision of improving or protecting the natural or historical features of the rohe (region) and can deliver up to $25,000 of funding per application per financial year.

The Environmental Enhancement Fund has been operating for more than 20 years and each year it enables projects that are led by and delivered by the community. Previous projects include pest plant and animal control work, planting to improve biodiversity, converting land use to improve water quality, and establishing community gardens.

Regional Council Chair Doug Leeder says enabling the mahi (work) of volunteer groups has numerous benefits and supporting them at the early stages goes a long way to setting people off on a path for success.

“Volunteers play a vital role in protecting and enhancing our region’s environment. Our role is to help guide them on to the right path and make sure they have the tools, resources and support they need to get their project up and running.”

Chair Leeder says ideal applicants are volunteer groups that are passionate about making change now for the future, who want to bring their community or communities together, and who recognise their role in making a difference in their own ‘backyard’.

“While the environmental outcomes are critical, the social and cultural impacts of a solid, community-led project cannot be understated. We want to help bring likeminded people together and empower them to make a change.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The He Matapuna Akoranga a Hawea Vercoe - Hawea Vercoe Memorial Fund grants are also funded through the Environmental Enhancement Fund to specifically help Kura Kaupapa Māori, Kohanga Reo and bi-lingual schools in the region with environmental projects.

Eligibility criteria include that projects must be based in the Bay of Plenty region, that the community can have free access to the site, and applicants are community-based groups (not private individuals, commercial entities, Government agencies or district/city councils).

For full details about the Environmental Enhancement Fund, and to apply, visit the website www.boprc.govt.nz/eef or email eefund@boprc.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

