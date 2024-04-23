Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Traffic Stop Serves Up Charges On A Plate

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 1:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A set of dodgy number plates resulted in a raft of good finds for Police in Counties Manukau South overnight.

At about 12.30am, Police observed a blue Toyota Aqua travelling along Beach Road in Pahurehure and displaying plates that had allegedly been altered.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says units subsequently signalled for the vehicle to stop.

“The vehicle was deemed to be stolen and a search of the vehicle located drug paraphernalia, tools, knives and a sawn-off shotgun, as well as shotgun cartridges and other random ammunition.

“This is an excellent result for our community.

“Our officers are committed to ensuring our communities and whanau are kept safe from drugs and violent behaviour.

“This arrest ensures that an armed, dangerous individual with gang links can no longer pose a risk to those around him.”

The driver, a 38-year-old patched gang member, was arrested and will appear in Papakura District Court today charged with receiving property and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 