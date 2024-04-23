Traffic Stop Serves Up Charges On A Plate

A set of dodgy number plates resulted in a raft of good finds for Police in Counties Manukau South overnight.

At about 12.30am, Police observed a blue Toyota Aqua travelling along Beach Road in Pahurehure and displaying plates that had allegedly been altered.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says units subsequently signalled for the vehicle to stop.

“The vehicle was deemed to be stolen and a search of the vehicle located drug paraphernalia, tools, knives and a sawn-off shotgun, as well as shotgun cartridges and other random ammunition.

“This is an excellent result for our community.

“Our officers are committed to ensuring our communities and whanau are kept safe from drugs and violent behaviour.

“This arrest ensures that an armed, dangerous individual with gang links can no longer pose a risk to those around him.”

The driver, a 38-year-old patched gang member, was arrested and will appear in Papakura District Court today charged with receiving property and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

