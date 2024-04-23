Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Northland Police Officer Named

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 1:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The Northland Police officer who died after being hit by a car in Helena Bay on Saturday was Senior Constable Gail Shepherd, aged 49 years.

Senior Constable Gail Shepherd

Gail was off-duty and out walking her dogs near Helena Bay when she was struck by a vehicle and died on Saturday.

Superintendent Matt Srhoj, Northland Police District Commander, says Gail was a very experienced frontline officer who joined Police in 2007.

She spent her career working in the Northland District.

Initially in Whangarei, Gail has been posted in recent years as the sole charge at Kohukohu Station and at the time of her passing was sole charge at Houhora Station.

Our Police family across New Zealand are mourning the tragic death of Gail and our priority remains on supporting her whānau at this tragic time.

“Gail’s death is a huge loss for her family, friends and Police colleagues,” Superintendent Srhoj says.

“She was a much-loved mother, grandmother and friend to so many and those who had the privilege of knowing her will feel her loss immensely.”

Gail, who spent almost 10 years at the helm of the Waka Tētē o te Whānau Moana, was farewelled in Whangārei yesterday.

“Her family and Police family held a service for her yesterday at Haven Falls Funeral Home where we were able to remember her as a wonderful friend and colleague before farewelling her with a guard of honour.

“Gail is now on her way home to be with whānau in Te Kao.”

Superintendent Srhoj says investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash remain ongoing.

