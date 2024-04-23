Police Increase Presence At Shopping Malls Across Auckland City

Police will continue to be out in force in and around shopping malls across Auckland City District, as investigations into recent offending at jewellery stores continue.

A dedicated team has continued work through the weekend as part of an ongoing investigation into recent offending at jewellery shops in parts of Auckland.

This weekend alone, frontline staff prioritised visits to shopping malls, with more than 100 visits completed between Friday afternoon and Sunday evening.

“Throughout this period we had staff conducting foot patrols, reassurance visits to retailers and a higher visibility around shopping centres,” Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says.

“Staff working at these stores are just doing their jobs, and they should not have to experience the blatantly violent behaviour on display during this offending.

“Our officers will continue to prioritise these prevention patrols over the coming weeks alongside other demand.”

Meanwhile, Detective Inspector Baldwin says investigations are continuing into a recent increase in this type of offending.

Those incidents are: A robbery at a Newmarket jewellery store on Sunday night, a ram raid in Newmarket on 12 April, an aggravated burglary at St Lukes on 14 April and an aggravated robbery in Onehunga on 18 April.

“Our investigation teams are following lines of enquiry into these incidents.

“While no arrests have been made at this stage, the investigation team are working through a substantial amount of information and evidence,” he says.

“As part of this, we are keeping an open mind as to whether these incidents may be connected and analysis regarding ‘series linking’ forms part of our process.

“Our priority continues to be to locate those responsible and hold them to account.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says Police share the community’s bleak view of the violence being exhibited in some of these incidents.

In relation to these incidents, Detective Inspector Baldwin says he’s confident there will be people with information about those involved, or who witnessed these events.

“We encourage those people to come forward.

“We ask they contact 105 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, no piece of information is too small.”

Please reference the file number 240412/0735 or Operation Dusk.

