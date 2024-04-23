Operation Middlepark - One Month On

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange:

A month on from the deaths of two men at a Gisborne birthday party, Police continue to make solid progress in the investigation.

Kane Te Paa and Chrysler Stevens-Mark were killed at the party on Lytton Road on 23 March.

Forensic analysis of all items gathered during the investigation to date, including a knife located at the scene, is ongoing.

This is a complex investigation and we need to ensure we are methodical, in order to get justice for the two victims and their whanau, who we have maintained regular contact with.

The two men charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (in relation to one of the injured victims) are remanded on electronic bail, to reappear in Gisborne District Court on 27 May.

A decision on further charges will be made once the forensic analysis has been completed, and all other information has been assessed.

