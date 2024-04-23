Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Deliver Rude Awakening After 10 Vehicles Impounded

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 4:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Reality came knocking early this morning for one gang member.

Waitematā Police were at the door of his New Lynn address as part of an investigation into dangerous driving on public roads.

Police would not only leave with an arrest and both offending vehicles, but also eight additional motorcycles.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams, of Waitematā CIB, says an investigation has been ongoing into two incidents of dangerous driving on Muriwai Beach earlier this month.

“The patched Head Hunter was woken early this morning with a knock at the door.

“However, he was to find out it was our staff there to hold him accountable for the shocking driving behaviour.”

Police have seized and impounded both vehicles allegedly involved – a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon and an all-terrain vehicle.

The 38-year-old man has been charged with two counts of operating a vehicle causing sustained loss of traction, as well as two counts of driving while suspended.

He is appearing in the Waitākere District Court this afternoon.

“The icing on the cake for our team conducting the search warrant was also locating eight motorcycles,” Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says.

“These have also been impounded for a variety of driving offences and outstanding fines.”

Today’s enforcement action is another reminder that Police will continue holding gang members to account for offending on our roads.

“Dangerous driving on public roads puts people at risk,” Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says.

“You can be certain that we will use a range of teams, whether it’s road policing, investigations or other resource, to hold them to account.”

