NPDC About To Start Trio Of Road Safety Improvement Projects

Making it safer for schoolchildren, cyclists, walkers and motorists is the focus of three road safety improvement projects by NPDC and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) due to start next week.

Two projects, between Bayly and Pioneer roads on Devon Street West/South Road, will result in greater safety for all users, particular school children, while intersection improvements will make it easier for ambulances to exit Lorna Street onto Devon Street West.

NPDC Infrastructure Manager Rui Leitão says the Devon/South corridor is a key transport route that feeds into several schools and businesses as well as residential suburbs.

“It’s a very busy route that has some difficult intersections, especially for young and vulnerable users, and our goal is to make everyone safer on this stretch of road,” he says.

“We’ve made some changes to our designs following feedback from the public and I want to thank everyone who took part in that.”

All three projects start during the last week of April and will take between four and seven weeks to finish, weather permitting.

The two projects between Bayly and Pioneer roads are fully funded by NZTA while the Lorna/Devon project has 51 per cent funding from NZTA and the balance funded NPDC.

The Blagdon shops area is included in road safety improvements on Devon Street West/South Road from Lorna Street to Spotswood (Photo supplied)

Details of the three projects are:

Spotswood College

Relocate the bus stop to the other side of the pedestrian crossing to improve visibility and create a shared path behind the bus stop.

Lorna/Devon intersection

Create a dedicated left-turn lane from Lorna onto Devon, move the signalised pedestrian crossing closer to the intersection, give ambulances priority over the traffic lights, and cycle and road lane changes.

Bayly Road to Belair Avenue

Build an on-road cycling connection between Belair Avenue and Bayly Road (which completes the Belt Road to Barret Road connection).

Build a shared pathway between Stuart Place and Bayly Road.

Improve side-street intersections with South Road/Devon Street West for pedestrian safety.

At Blagdon, relocate parking spaces from the north side of Devon Street West to South Road (near Squire Place).

Install central refuge islands for pedestrians crossing Devon Street West at the Blagdon shops.

• Alter the main Blagdon intersection so traffic entering the Moturoa leg of South Road will use the slip lane. The left and right-hand turns out of Blagdon Road will be retained but traffic will no longer be able to drive across the intersection. Instead, they will need to use the slip lane.

During these works there will be pedestrian and vehicle access to Blagdon shops, although parking out front will be unavailable during some stages but is available behind the shops.

During the works we ask drivers to take care and be patient during construction areas.

You can find out more about all three projects, including designs, impacts on access and road closure information on our website Road safety improvements – Devon/South roads (npdc.govt.nz)

Fast facts:

NPDC looks after more than 1,300km of district roads, while NZTA manages our state highways.

NPDC is spending $26.9m in 2023/24 on keeping our district roads in good condition (excluding emergency work). About 80 per cent of this expenditure attracts a 51 per cent subsidy from NZTA.

