Update: Missing man, Waitaki River

Police continue to search for a man missing near the Waitaki river mouth.

Poice were alerted on Monday 22 April that a fisherman was overdue from a day fishing trip on the Lower-Waitaki River..

Surf Life Saving and LandSAR continued with the search efforts yesterday and will continue to search today.

Today’s search will include a coastal search by LandSAR.

Police would like to thank everyone who has been involved and assisting in the search.

We would also like to offer our support to whanau and friends of the missing fisherman.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media