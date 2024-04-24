Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SAFE appalled by Government's proposed RMA reforms

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 10:13 am
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

SAFE is expressing deep concern over the Government's proposed amendments to the Resource Management Act (RMA), particularly the repeal of all regulations on intensive winter grazing (also known as mud farming).

The proposed reforms, announced by the Government yesterday, seek to remove existing regulations on mud farming, a move that SAFE condemns as both reckless and harmful.

SAFE Campaign Manager, Emma Brodie, says mud farming, already recognised as one of the most inhumane and environmentally damaging farming practices in Aotearoa, subjects animals to unacceptable conditions, including confinement in outdoor areas that quickly deteriorate to mud during inclement weather.

"This is a reckless piece of legislation that prioritises profit over the well-being of animals and the health of our fragile environment."

As evidenced by footage recorded in 2023, mud farming operations often result in animals enduring unimaginable suffering, including birthing in mud, dehydration, malnutrition, thermal stress, injury, and even death.

Moreover, the practice contributes to severe soil compaction and degradation, leading to increased contamination of waterways and detrimental effects on biodiversity and freshwater quality.

"The importance of upholding current regulations, which require some mud farming operations to obtain resource consent to mitigate adverse effects on soil health and water quality, cannot be understated," says Brodie.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"These regulations provide a vital pathway for experts, advocacy groups, and the public to voice concerns on animal welfare and environmental impacts."

"We urge the government to maintain mud farming regulations to uphold our country's commitment to sustainability and ethical farming practices."

The proposed changes are expected to be introduced to Parliament next month and passed into law before the end of the year.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SAFE For Animals on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 