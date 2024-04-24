Council Calls For Climate Action Grant Applications

24 April 2024

Anyone with a project or idea that promotes climate action that will benefit the Kāpiti Coast District is invited to apply for a grant to help bring their idea to fruition.

Kāpiti Coast District Council is calling for applications for the second and final year of its climate action grants. Council has $100,000 to distribute between successful projects, which will be able to apply for up to $20,000 each.

Climate and Environment Subcommittee chair Cr Jocelyn Prvanov said last year’s successful projects showed how good ideas could have ongoing benefits for the district.

“We’ve seen an amazing range of good ideas come to fruition as a result of this funding.

“The successful applicants ranged from organic food waste collection services, a ‘bike bus’ pilot to help kids cycle to school safely, and an investigation into using biochar for the long-term storage of carbon in building projects,” she said.

“Other projects focused on improving biodiversity by re-establishing areas of lowland podocarp forests of kahikatea and totara, estuary native plant restoration, pest control in native bush, setting up a portable biochar kiln and community workshops and education.

“While many of these projects are small scale, they have big impacts in terms of educating our community and restoring our environment for the long-term benefit of the climate.”

Cr Prvanov said the grants encouraged climate action that will leave a lasting legacy for the benefit of Kāpiti, no matter where the initiatives or ideas come from.

"They could be home-grown, national, or even international projects that could be established here for the benefit of our district," Cr Prvanov said.

To make the application process as smooth and easy as possible, applicants are encouraged to discuss their project ideas with Council staff first. Email Climate.Sustainability@kapiticoast.govt.nz

Applications open on Monday 29 April and close at 5pm Friday 7 June.

Full information and criteria are on the Council website at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/ClimateActionGrants.

