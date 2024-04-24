Appeal For Witnesses To Sexual Assault In Gisborne

Gisborne Police are asking the public to come forward with any information that may assist them with the investigation into a report of sexual assault near the Boardwalk on Tuesday 9 April at around 5pm.

The suspect in this case is described as a man in his early 20s, lean built, and was wearing a red cap and shorts.

He was travelling on a bicycle through the area near the Boardwalk, including Customhouse Street and Grey Street.

Police encourage anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has relevant information to call 105 or report online, quoting file number 240410/9951.

In particular, Police would like to speak to a group of children who were seen by the bridge on Customhouse Street at between 4-5pm. Police believe that they can provide important information relating to this incident.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

