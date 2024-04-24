New Airline Heads To Hamilton

Hamilton Airport has attracted another airline.

From next Monday (April 29) Sunair will offer daily weekday flights connecting Hamilton to Gisborne, Napier and Whangārei.

Chief executive Mark Morgan said the flights to Gisborne and Napier are fast, taking just 60 minutes.

“It’s a little bit longer to Whangārei but the schedule means you can park at our airport, jump on a flight and be home in time for dinner with the family.”

Sunair is no stranger to Hamilton, having previously offered scheduled services around the upper North Island from Hamilton Airport. It more recently offered charter services.

But the schedule will now see Sunair offering regular flights to and from Hamilton every week day on six-seater twin engine Piper Aztec aircraft.

Morgan said the flights were important in terms of regional connectivity and providing an alternative to lengthy road travel.

“That’s really important, especially when faced with disruption from weather events, for example. The schedule also gives passengers a good option to travel north without having to go through Auckland and deal with traffic congestion and delays.”

Sunair joins Air New Zealand and Originair which already fly in and out of Hamilton.

