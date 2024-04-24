Remember Your Road Safety This Anzac Day

As we commemorate Anzac Day this week, road safety advocates are aware that many will also take the Friday off, leading to a busy long weekend on our roads.

It’s the second long weekend in under a month, after the Easter break, but the message remains the same for people behind the wheel to do their relaxing once they’ve finished driving to their destination.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) say that’s especially important with the public holiday coinciding with the last weekend of April and a gradual change in season – prompting a call from Road Safety Manager Fabian Marsh to drive to the conditions.

“We want you to get to your friends and whānau safely. When you’re out on the roads, drive to the speed limit, don’t drink and drive, make sure you’re rested, and plan ahead.“

It’s a message Police are keen to reinforce, with many New Zealanders, particularly those in unlit rural areas, getting in their vehicles to drive in the dark to Anzac Day dawn services.

Director of Road Policing at New Zealand Police, Superintendent Steve Greally continues to urge drivers to consider the safety of others and their own when getting behind the wheel.

“Those split-second decisions when driving can put a life in the balance. That’s why it’s important not to overlook them whenever or wherever you’re travelling.

“Our officers will be on our roads to ensure drivers are driving safely. Where they detect unsafe behaviours, drivers can expect the appropriate enforcement action to be applied.

“It takes a second to either put your seatbelt on, share a taxi home or have a sober driver on hand, decide to leave that text or call alone, and slow down on the road. Any of these can be all it takes to arrive at your destination safely.”

While road contractors won’t be working on Anzac Day itself, Mr Marsh says drivers should also be mindful of factoring in roadworks across the long weekend.

“Road workers are out in all weather and do their best to keep everyone moving. Be tolerant and respectful of all crew members and follow any instructions on site. They are helping to keep you safe.”

To help those heading away for a long weekend, NZTA Journey Planner provides travel time information and updates on any delays, roadworks, and road closures that road users might find beneficial on their travels.

