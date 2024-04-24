Charges Come Out In The Wash

Police have folded a string of burglaries at laundromats with an arrest being made last night.

An investigation run by the Counties Manukau East Tactical Crime Unit has been looking into reported burglaries across Auckland piece-by-piece.

Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Batey says a person of interest was arrested in the Papatoetoe area on Tuesday night.

“Our investigators have been working tirelessly looking at numerous burglaries reported at laundromats right across Auckland in the past month,” he says.

“All up, it’s alleged that thousands of dollars in cash was stolen from these businesses.”

A 35-year-old man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today and Police will be opposing his bail.

“So far we have laid five burglary charges against the man, but our enquiries will continue into similar offences as well as other thefts in the wider east Auckland area,” Detective Senior Sergeant Batey says.

“We can’t rule out further charges being laid as a result.”

The arrest comes as Police continue to investigate and raise community awareness [1] into tradies’ vehicles being targeted.

In Counties Manukau East, Police have seen a recent spike in reports of tools being stolen from parked vehicles.

Police continue to remind the tradies to be vigilant and to take any steps they can to safely secure and store their valuable equipment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

