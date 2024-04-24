Pavilion Signals New Era For Community Sport In Pāpāmoa

Tauranga City Council representatives alongside community sports clubs gathered this morning to witness and celebrate the sod turning for the new Alice Johnson Oval Pavilion at Gordon Spratt Reserve, Pāpāmoa.

With an impressive footprint of 265 square meters, the construction of the new pavilion marks another exciting milestone for sport and community infrastructure in Pāpāmoa.

Described as “epic for community sport in Pāpāmoa,” by Mark Divehall of Pāpāmoa Cricket Club, the mutli-use facility will become home for the cricket club, alongside shared use with Pāpāmoa Football Club.

“The Alice Johnson Oval Pavilion represents more than just bricks and mortar for us; it's a home where our cricketing community can thrive, foster skill development, and where we can come together and just enjoy our game,” says Mark.

The project is a testament to the collaborative efforts between Tauranga City Council and local sports clubs, acknowledging the growing demand for contemporary sports amenities that caters to the diverse needs of the community.

Commissioner Bill Wasley commends the dedication and commitment of volunteers from Pāpāmoa Cricket Club and Pāpāmoa Football Club, whose collective vision alongside Council have helped drive the project forward.

“This project underscores the strong sense of community spirit working collaboratively with Council to ensure a fit-for-purpose facility that meets the needs of the community, now and into the future.

Beyond its function as a sports facility, the Alice Johnson Oval Pavilion serves as a community asset fostering social connections, promoting healthy lifestyles, and providing a welcoming space for all members of the community,” says Bill.

The pavilion will be a contemporary, multi-sport facility boasting accessible amenities including public toilets, changing rooms, storage, umpire facilities, and a spacious reception area with a fully equipped kitchen. These upgrades cater to the diverse needs of local sports clubs and community members alike.

“The development of the Alice Johnson Oval Pavilion marks an exciting phase of growth at Gordon Spratt Reserve, following the recent installation of the bustling and popular skatepark. The reserve is now one of the city’s busiest amenities, shared by more than a dozen sports codes and enjoyed by thousands of local residents – a truly vibrant hub for play, connection and wellbeing.”

