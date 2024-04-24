Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update: Homicide Investigation, Hāwera

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 6:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Debbie Gower:

Police can now name the man who died on Monday night in Hāwera.

He was 26-year old Whatitiri Whakaruru from Hāwera.

We continue to support his family at this distressing time and offer them our sincere condolences.

A 46-year-old Hāwera man has been arrested in relation to the death.

Police and Forensic Scientists are continuing with the scene examination.

While we are not seeking anyone else in relation to his death we are seeking any information which can assist our investigation.

We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything on Gladstone Road on Monday night between the hours of 9:30pm and 11pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”.

Please reference the file number 240423/5202.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 