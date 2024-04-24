Update: Homicide Investigation, Hāwera

Detective Senior Sergeant Debbie Gower:

Police can now name the man who died on Monday night in Hāwera.

He was 26-year old Whatitiri Whakaruru from Hāwera.

We continue to support his family at this distressing time and offer them our sincere condolences.

A 46-year-old Hāwera man has been arrested in relation to the death.

Police and Forensic Scientists are continuing with the scene examination.

While we are not seeking anyone else in relation to his death we are seeking any information which can assist our investigation.

We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything on Gladstone Road on Monday night between the hours of 9:30pm and 11pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”.

Please reference the file number 240423/5202.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

