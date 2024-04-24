Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Have You Seen Jay?

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 6:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information from the public to assist us in locating Tailo, who goes by the name Jay.

The 15-year-old was reported missing from the Point England area on 4 January 2024, and enquiries have been ongoing to locate him.

Jay, is believed to be in Auckland, with friends in the Papatoetoe, Māngere, Ormiston or Glen Innes areas.

Jay was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black track pants and black Crocs.

Police and Jay’s family are concerned for his wellbeing and want to see him return home safety.

If you have seen Jay or have any information that may assist in locating him please contact Police.

Contact us immediately on 111, referencing file number 240107/2579.

