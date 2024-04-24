Third Bailey Bridge Installed By Council

Another Bailey bridge has been successfully installed in Tairāwhiti.

A Bailey bridge went up on the Makarika No.2 Bridge, Makarika Rd, south of Ruatorea last week. It will allow contractors to clear debris and begin repairs to the abutment under the bridge and the road approaching the bridge.

Community Lifelines Director Tim Barry says it’ll make a huge difference to the community who live across the bridge as the Bailey bridge means continued access while the repair work is completed.

“There have been weight restrictions on this bridge since Cyclone Gabrielle due to damage to a pier and the abutment on the Ruatorea side.

“There is a minor repair required at the far end of the bridge, completed next week, that will require a one-day closure.

“We’ll let residents know when the date is locked in.”

Mr Barry says the Bailey bridge will stay in place for the rest of the year while permanent repairs to the abutment take place.

Heavy vehicles up to 50MAX classification will be able to cross the Bailey bridge.

The abutment under Makarika No.2 Bridge had land scoured out from underneath it from the force of the Mata River during Cyclone Gabrielle. A large hole was left at the base, undermining the bridge’s integrity at that point, and the hole was left full of large logs, other wood and debris.

“The Makarika No. 2 Bridge has always been ok. It was issues with a pier and the abutment that led to the weight restrictions. If we did not have this Bailey Bridge in place, we’d have had to close the bridge for months while the abutment repair took place.

Mr Barry says Bailey bridges have been a really important part of recovery works within Tairawhiti, enabling access over damaged bridges while investigation and designs are completed.

This is the third Bailey Bridge to be installed by the council after Cyclone Gabrielle.

One was installed at the Mangaheia No.4 bridge on Tauwhareparae Road, and another one was installed at Awatere Bridge while a new pile was installed underneath the bridge.

“We thank everyone who is part of this process and mostly we thank the communities for their continued patience and understanding.”

Jim and Awhina White, from Waingakia Station in Aorangi are delighted with the temporary bridge.

"We give thanks on behalf of the residents of Horehore and Matahiia Roads and the wider Makarika Valley, to Council, Blackbees and all the contractors that worked to make this solution possible for our community. Having the Bailey Bridge in place over the Mata River means business as "unusual" a year after the Cyclone."

