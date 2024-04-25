Anzac Day Services Commemorate Sacrifice And Service

Tauranga's Anzac Day services brought the community together in solemn remembrance today, honouring the sacrifice and service of those who have served, and currently serve, in the armed forces.

Just before dawn, at Waikari Marae in Matapihi, Mount Maunganui, Pāpāmoa, and Tauranga war memorials, the scene was set for a poignant start to the day, with attendees joining in silence and laying wreaths in remembrance.

Throughout the day, communities across Tauranga convened at various locations across the city in Mount Maunganui, Memorial Park, and Pyes Pa, among others, to share stories and honour the memory of veterans and our service people past and present. What was especially heartening was seeing the large numbers of young people participating in the services.

"While Tauranga's Anzac Day services commemorate sacrifice and service, Tauranga City Council remains dedicated to upholding the importance of honouring those who have served and sacrificed for our nation," says Anne Tolley, Commission Chair, Tauranga City Council, who spoke at the Memorial Park civic service.

"Today, as we unite in remembrance, we honour those who served and sacrificed for our nation."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Community leader Buddy Mikaere, Ngāti Pukenga, reflected, “Anzac Day is a time for us to come together as one, to remember and honour the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women. It's heartening to see groups from across our community joining hands to pay a respectful tribute to those who have given so much. Our Pāpāmoa Beach setting is especially poignant given the links to the beach landings at Anzac Cove 109 years ago.”

The services featured speeches, readings, and songs, each serving as a reminder of the enduring legacy of Anzac Day.

As the sun rose on the 109th Anzac Day, our community stood united in remembrance, reaffirming the importance of honouring those who have served and sacrificed.

© Scoop Media

