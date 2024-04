Man Arrested For Porirua Tyre Slashing

Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to the slashing of car tyres in Porirua on Saturday.

Police were called to Lyttleton Avenue at around 1pm on 20 April after a person was seen slashing car tyres.

Police subsequently received around 20 reports of similar offending around the Porirua CBD and North City Plaza area.

A 61-year-old Porirua man was arrested yesterday and will appear in Porirua District Court.

Police would like to thank all those who responded to our appeals for information this week.

