Update: Homicide Investigation, Hāwera

Sunday, 28 April 2024, 2:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Debbie Gower:

Police can confirm that the 46-year-old man who was arrested in relation to the homicide in Hāwera on 22 April has been charged with murder. He is due to appear in the High Court at New Plymouth on Friday 17 May.

As this matter is now before the court, we are unable to provide any further details.

While we are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death, we continue to appeal for information from anyone who saw anything that could relate to the incident, on Gladstone Road between 9:30pm and 11pm on Monday 22 April.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”.

Please reference the file number 240423/5202.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

