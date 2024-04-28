Crash: Papakura off-ramp closed - Counties Manukau
Motorists are advised to avoid taking SH1 Papakura southbound off-ramp due to a crash.
It happened around 8.15am and involved one car hitting the barrier.
There are no reports of injuries.
Uh oh. Bird flu – often deadly to humans - is not only being transmitted from infected birds to dairy cows, but is now travelling between dairy cows. As of last Friday, Bloomberg News reports, there were 32 American dairy herds with H5N1 infections. They’re located in Idaho, New Mexico, Texas, South Dakota, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina. Reportedly, many of the cows are asymptomatic.
New Zealand is playing its part in helping protect tuna fisheries in the Pacific supporting a new science facility in Nouméa, Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries, Jenny Marcroft says.
A Kaipara leader has slammed his council over the sale proceeds of an iconic piece of Ruawai history in an intensifying David and Goliath battle. Kaipara District Council (KDC) earlier this month rescinded its December decision that sale proceeds from a $400,000 residential property could be returned to the Raupo drainage committee.
“The judicial system has this evening told the nation that this government can do whatever they want when it comes to decisions for Māori, without evidence and without including us in the conversation. It’s enabling another stolen generation” said Te Tai Tokerau MP, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.
Pōneke based peace activists staged a silent protest at the ANZAC day service to highlight New Zealand’s complicity in war and genocide, and urge the government to take concrete steps to stop the genocide in Palestine.
On stripping two Ministers of their portfolios today Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said “Christopher Luxon has taken more than a month to show any leadership for our disabled communities and take the portfolio off Penny Simmonds, and weeks to take any action on Melissa Lee’s total inaction during an obvious media crisis,”.
Paul Goldsmith will take on responsibility for the Media and Communications portfolio, while Louise Upston will pick up the Disability Issues portfolio, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced today. “Our Government is relentlessly focused on getting New Zealand back on track. As issues change in , I plan to adjust Ministerial responsibilities to make sure we are best set up to del