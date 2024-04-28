Crash: Papakura off-ramp closed - Counties Manukau

Gordon Campbell: On bird flu, AUKUS entry fees and Cindy Lee

Uh oh. Bird flu – often deadly to humans - is not only being transmitted from infected birds to dairy cows, but is now travelling between dairy cows. As of last Friday, Bloomberg News reports, there were 32 American dairy herds with H5N1 infections. They’re located in Idaho, New Mexico, Texas, South Dakota, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina. Reportedly, many of the cows are asymptomatic.