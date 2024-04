Fatality, Waihao Downs

One person has died in an incident involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Waimate District.

Emergency services were called to a Bridge Road, Waihao Downs property shortly after 8pm last night.

A male was located on the property, and sadly died at the scene.

The Police Serious Crash Unit attended, and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

