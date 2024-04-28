Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Seek Information Following Robbery, West Auckland

Sunday, 28 April 2024, 6:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin:

Police are in attendance at a West Auckland shopping centre following an aggravated robbery reported at 3.45pm today.

Five offenders entered the shopping centre and smashed cabinets at a jewellery store, taking a number of items before fleeing in a vehicle that Police located, abandoned, in Regents Park a short time later. The offenders left in a second vehicle which has not yet been located. Enquiries are ongoing to locate the offenders and the stolen items.

Auckland Police recently launched Operation Dusk, dedicated to investigating recent offending at jewellery stores. The Operation Dusk team will review and assess whether this incident is associated with previous robberies of jewellery stores in the Auckland City area, as part of the ongoing effort to locate the offenders and hold them to account.

Police will continue to have an increased presence in and around shopping centres and malls and will continue to prioritise prevention patrols over the coming weeks.

Anyone who has phone footage of this afternoon’s incident or information that would assist with enquiries is urged to call 105 or report online at 105.police.govt.nz clicking “Update Report” and referencing file number 240412/0735

Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

