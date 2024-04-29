Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Unexplained Death Following House Fire, Tikipunga

Monday, 29 April 2024, 8:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in a property in Tikipunga on Monday morning. 

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, Northland CIB, says emergency services responded to reports of a fire at an address on Thomas Street around 3.09am. 

“Upon arrival, the fire was extinguished by Fire and Emergency NZ and a man was located inside the property. 

“Despite efforts from first responders, the man had received critical injuries, and sadly died at the scene.” 

Police are now making enquiries into the circumstances of the fire, which is being considered as suspicious. 

“Our investigation is now in the early stages to determine the full circumstances of what has occurred.” 

Detective Inspector Symonds says the community can expect to see an increased Police presence today. 

“Police have been at the address overnight speaking to a number of witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident. 

“A scene guard has been in place this morning while a scene examination was commenced, and this will remain in place today as our enquiries continue.” 

A post-mortem examination and formal identification of the victim will be carried out over the coming days. 

“At this stage, we are unable to release further details about the deceased but will look to do so in due course,” he says. 

Police encourage anyone else who was in the area or has information to assist who have not yet spoken to us to please get in touch. 

You can contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105. Please reference file number 240429/4766. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

