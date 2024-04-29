NZ Post Give Free Domestic Courier Services To 13 Kiwi Charities - Public Vote Opens Today

Thirteen deserving charities and organisations have been given one years’ worth of free domestic courier services as part of NZ Post’s Delivering for Good programme – with the public now invited to vote for the charity they wish to see receive an extra year of free courier services.

The People’s Choice vote opens today and closes on Sunday 19 May. Voting can be done via the Delivering for Good website. The winner will be announced the following week.

“We are so proud to be able to support deserving charities from around Aotearoa New Zealand in providing free domestic courier services and know that thousands of Kiwis will again benefit from our Delivering for Good programme,” NZ Post Group Sustainability Manager Dawn Baggaley says.

“Now it’s up to the public to go online and vote for one of the 13 to receive another years’ worth of free services and help the winning charity save even more money they would have normally spent on postage and courier services.”

Dawn said to date over 87,000 parcels have been sent since the programme started in 2021.

“Our Delivering for Good initiative is part of NZ Post’s social sustainability programme and allows charities and social enterprises to channel funds otherwise spent on couriers into expanding their services for the communities they support.

“For us, delivering for New Zealand also means supporting the neighbourhoods and communities where we live and work.”

The 13 charities Kiwis can vote for to win an extra years’ worth of free domestic courier services are:

Abilities Group

Abilities Group is a recycling charity for people with disabilities with the aim of enriching lives by offering fulfilling work opportunities for disabled people. At the same time the Abilities Group are dedicated to protecting the environment and reducing waste.

The Southern Cochlear Implant Programme

The Southern Cochlear Implant Programme is dedicated to helping children and adults with profound hearing loss, who gain insufficient benefit from hearing aids, to gain or regain access to hearing and spoken communication through cochlear implants.

Blind Low Vision NZ

Originally established in 1890, Blind Low Vision NZ is a charity supporting people who are blind, deafblind or have low vision. Blind Low Vision NZ support and equip people with the knowledge, skills, tools and technology to manage their daily lives, enjoy the written word, communicate, and get around.

Blue Light Ventures Incorporated

Blue Light is a not-for-profit charity working in partnership with the police using a strength’s-based, youth development approach to improve outcomes for young people in Aotearoa New Zealand. Blue Light has been delivering programmes, activities, events, and services across the country for over 40 years through nationwide staff and local police.

The Nest Collective NZ Charitable Trust

The Nest Collective provides free baby essentials for families in need. Each pēpi / baby pack contains over 150 items selected to support a child’s wellbeing and safety for their first year of life, and beyond. Packs of baby essentials include clothing, toys, bedding, books, safety items and more.

Dignity NZ

With a vision of achieving period equity in Aotearoa New Zealand, Dignity is changing the game for periods, paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future where nobody is held back by the limitations of their periods. Dignity’s mission is to make period products accessible to everyone who needs them so that no one misses out on work, education, sport, or anything else in life.

Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ

The Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ aims to significantly reduce, and ultimately end suffering and death from prostate and testicular cancer through support, education, advocacy and research. The Foundation is committed to being the voice of all those living with either disease, representing their interests (and those of their families) to government, health, and medical agencies to improve standards of care across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Foster Hope Charitable Trust

Foster Hope Charitable Trust believes that every child in care deserves to know that their community cares about them and strive to make its mission a reality by providing children in care with necessities to ease their transition into a new environment with new caregivers. One way to do that is to provide backpacks containing items such as pyjamas, toiletries, a cuddly toy, books, underwear, and other age appropriate items.

New Zealand Land Search and Rescue

Land Search and Rescue is a national volunteer organisation which provides search and rescue assistance to the lost, missing and injured across New Zealand with over 3,300 trained search and rescue volunteers who are members of 64 local groups covering the length and breadth of New Zealand. The unpaid professionals offer their specialist search and rescue skills free to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Burnett Foundation Aotearoa

Burnet Foundation Aotearoa has been at the forefront of the community response to HIV in Aotearoa for nearly 40 years. Key workstreams of advocacy, education, and support have always been and remain its key pillars as well as providing HIV and STI testing, counselling, group support and other valuable services.

Anxiety New Zealand Trust

For more than 40 years, Anxiety NZ Trust has provided education, support and treatment for children, young people, adults, and elderly who experience anxiety and related mental health challenges. Last year, Anxiety New Zealand responded to and supported over 200,000 kids, teens, adults, and families from all over the country through its free 24/7 National 0800 Anxiety Helpline, clinical services, peer support groups, community education, social media channels, and a wide range of online and printable resources.

Live for More

Live for More is a charity that works with vulnerable, high-risk rangatahi / youth to empower them to find freedom from their troubled pasts (drugs, alcohol, and crime) and be inspired to live positive and fulfilling lives. We build strong healthy, lasting relationships with rangatahi / youth through our surf therapy programmes – all aimed to empower self-belief, confidence, and a positive outlook.

The Mental Health Foundation of NZ

For almost 50 years the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand has been the leading charity promoting good mental health and wellbeing and the rights of those experiencing mental health challenges. Aotearoa New Zealand has a growing level of mental health need, especially for young people. The Mental Health Foundation works to empower people to look after their own mental health and wellbeing, so that people and communities can support each other through tough times

