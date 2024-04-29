Household Living Costs Increase 6.2 Percent – Stats NZ Household Living-costs Price Indexes: March 2024 Quarter

The cost of living for the average New Zealand household increased 6.2 percent in the 12 months to the March 2024 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The 6.2 percent increase, measured by the household living-costs price indexes (HLPIs), follows a 7.0 percent increase in the 12 months to the December 2023 quarter. The most recent high was 8.2 percent recorded in the 12 months to the December 2022 quarter.

Meanwhile, inflation – as measured by the consumers price index (CPI) – was 4.0 percent in the 12 months to the March 2024 quarter, following a 4.7 percent increase in the 12 months to the December 2023 quarter. The most recent high was 7.3 percent recorded in the 12 months to the June 2022 quarter.

