Superstar Sam Neill Joins The Campaign For Wool Flock

A Hunt for the Woolderpeople has turned up trumps!

New Zealand actor Sir Sam Neill has joined the Campaign for Wool NZ (CFWNZ) as an Ambassador, lending his name and considerable profile to educate and advocate for the super fibre that is New Zealand strong wool.

Sam Neill | Photo Credit: Ross Coffey

Sam, a fourth generation New Zealander, is one of our country’s most highly regarded actors, having worked across the globe in film and television. He’s won countless awards for his decades-long career, starred in over 150 films, documentaries, and television shows and was knighted in 2022.

But behind the scenes, Sam is also an enthusiastic wool advocate. He shares his farm in the Central Otago region with sheep, cattle, pigs, ducks, chickens and, of course, grapevines (his wine brand, TWO PADDOCKS, crafts premium organic Pinot Noir). Sam says he has long felt connected to strong wool and its benefits.

“I spent a lot of time working in woolsheds as a young fellow,” says Sam, “and they were some of the best days of my life. There are very few experiences you can have that are more New Zealand by nature.

“Today, I am a sheep owner and my Suffolk sheep produce strong wool. Every time we shear I am reminded about what a great product that is – durable, warm, sustainable and biodegradable, but somehow undervalued. And it comes from happy sheep. There is nothing like it.”

In his role with CFWNZ - a registered charity funded by wool growers through a voluntary per-kilo contribution, as well as via a number of commercial partners – Sam will assist in creating visual content that drives home the message that New Zealand grown strong wool is natural, comfortable, moisture-wicking, and eco-friendly.

CFWNZ’s General Manager, Kara Biggs, says the alliance is “perfect” and that the charity can’t wait to work more directly with the Jurassic Park star. “Speaking with Sam, his passion and vision for New Zealand strong wool couldn’t be more clear. Sam understands wool, he’s already a huge advocate for wool, and he’s genuine in his quest to share its myriad beneficial qualities with his audience. We are so grateful to Sam for making time for Campaign for Wool and helping us share the message that New Zealand strong wool is magic!”

Sir Sam Neill joins three other Ambassadors – fashion and textile designer Liz Mitchell MNZM, architect Stephen McDougall and commercial interiors specialist Robert Macfarlane – at CFWNZ.

The ambassadorship begins immediately. “I am very happy to be associated with, and a grower of, one of the world’s best products,” concludes Sam.

About Campaign for Wool NZ

The Campaign for Wool is a global initiative highlighting wool as an eco-friendly, comfortable, fashionable and durable fibre, and a preferred alternative to cheaper and more disposable options. It aims to educate consumers worldwide of wool’s many benefits.

Established in New Zealand in June 2011, the Campaign is focused firmly on increasing the value of wool, from the end consumer all the way back to the farm gate, with a current strategic focus on a number of projects that move the dial. These projects include wool in education, and developing a multi-channel campaign that significantly grows consumer, business and government awareness of wool as a super-fibre.

In March 2024, Campaign for Wool NZ signed a Strategic Alliance with Wool Impact, with the aim of creating efficiencies and strengthening collaboration between the two organisations, and ultimately delivering better outcomes for wool growers.

