Appeal For Information - Fatal Incident, Ōtaki

Attributed to Acting Central District Commander, Inspector Clifford Brown.

Police investigating a fatal crash on north of Ōtaki on Friday night are appealing for information to determine the movements of the vehicle which initially fled from Police.

Anyone who saw a blue Ford Courier Ute, registration WS3093, travelling on SH1 between Levin and Paraparaumu on Friday between 10pm and 11:05pm is urged to contact Police if they have not already done so.

Police also encourage anyone with dashcam footage of this vehicle to save it and make contact with Police as soon as possible.

A thorough investigation into the incident, which saw loss of life and serious injury, is underway and Police are working to establish exactly what happened.

Two of the passengers in the ute remain in Wellington Hospital - one in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries, and the other in a serious condition. The driver of the ute died at the scene.

The four occupants of the other vehicle were a family group. Two young people have been released from hospital, while two adults remain in Wellington Hospital as they recover.

Anyone who has information that may help can provide it to Police via 105, by phone or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1], clicking "Update my report".

Please reference the file number 240427/9204.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

