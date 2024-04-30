Man Arrested In Relation To Intimate Visual Recordings Of Young Women

Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman:

Police have arrested a 56-year-old Christchurch man following an investigation into incidents where young women were recorded without their knowledge.

The development comes after months of enquiries into complaints from several young women living in the upper Riccarton and Ilam area. The offending happened from 2023 into 2024.

Detectives have so far laid 16 charges, including five of making intimate visual recordings and seven of burglary. The alleged offender is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on 13 May, though more charges are expected as other victims are identified.

A suspect came to attention of investigators on 3 March, while officers spoke to him about an unrelated matter. During that interaction, a description of the man’s behaviour caught the attention of an investigator.

It matched the behaviour described in a news article from the previous month where young woman recounted seeing a man filming through their windows.

Detectives established Operation Click and began making numerous enquiries that led to the suspect being charged.

We would like to thank the young women who shared their story – they have been instrumental in helping us identify other victims.

To date, the charges of making intimate visual recordings relate to five separate incidents, and we are endeavouring to identify further victims. While in one case, neighbours alerted the occupants to a suspicious person lurking outside a window, most of the victims appear to have been unaware of the filming.

Detectives are continuing to review items of interest and further charges are likely.

We are not seeking anyone else in relation to this offending.

These events have been disturbing for the victims, who are in no way at fault for what occurred. They are alarmed at what has happened to them.

We are providing them with support and a Police Liaison Officer is keeping them up to date with developments in the investigation.

The young women involved have shown incredible bravery, which has allowed Police to lay these charges.

Our home is where we should feel safe, and where every person has the right to privacy. Offending such as this undermines that.

If you’re at home and notice suspicious behaviour, please call 111 immediately, or 105 if it’s after the fact. The sooner we are made aware, the sooner we can act.

As the case is before the courts, Police cannot comment further.

