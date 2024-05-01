Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
21-gun Salutes To Mark First Anniversary Of King Charles III’s Coronation

Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 9:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

The New Zealand Defence Force will conduct two 21-gun salutes on Monday 6 May, to mark the first anniversary of the Coronation of their majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The New Zealand Army's 16 Field Regiment will fire a 21-gun salute from Point Jerningham in Wellington at 12pm. In accordance with naval tradition, a gun salute will also be fired at the same time from Devonport Naval Base in Auckland.

Media wishing to attend the gun salutes are asked to register their interest by emailing media@nzdf.mil.nz by 4pm Thursday 2 May, with the names and contact details of those wishing to attend.

More information about the significance of gun salutes can be found here: www.nzdf.mil.nz/gun-salutes

© Scoop Media

