Have You Seen TJ?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 9-year-old TJ who has been reported missing.

TJ, who is also known as Riona, was last seen in the Māngere area on Thursday 11 April.

He is believed to be somewhere in Māngere, Papatoetoe, Ōtara, or the wider Auckland area, but we are keeping an open mind on his whereabouts.

Police and his family have concerns for his welfare and ask anyone who sights TJ to contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on his whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 240413/2337.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

