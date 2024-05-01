Dunedin Detour For Major Culvert Replacement, SH1 Braeside

Dunedin’s Southern Motorway (SH1) northbound drivers will face a detour between East Taieri and Kinmont Park (Mosgiel interchange) from Monday 6 May, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

The entire project is expected to take up to eight weeks, with the detour running for the first month, 6 May to 3 June. The detour will be in place seven days a week, 24 hours a day as the worksite will take up half the road-width.

Given this is the main route to the airport at Momona, people need to build in a few extra minutes if they are heading towards the airport from Dunedin, says Nicole Felts, NZTA Journey Manager for Otago and Southland.

The detour map:

A large, 900mm diameter culvert is being installed on SH1 near Braeside, as the existing historic culvert is no longer fit for purpose.

A half road closure will be in place with a detour for four weeks, 6 May to 3 June, so crews can safely trench across the highway to install the culvert and for associated works.

The detour will be like previous major road works in this area with southbound traffic able to continue as normal and northbound traffic detoured off SH1 left onto Riccarton Road, right onto Gladstone Road South, right onto SH87 towards Mosgiel, Quarry Road and onto the Mosgiel on-ramp to continue north on SH1.

Crews will be on site weekdays between 7 am and 7 pm, but the detour and speed restrictions will be in place all hours.

The footpath within and adjacent to the site will operate as usual during this initial four-week phase.

Please take care when passing the site, advises NZTA.

“Road users should expect delays, especially northbound drivers rejoining SH87 at the controlled intersection where there will be periods of congestion,” says Miss Felts. “Airport-bound people also need to build in extra time as they head south.

“If you live within the work area you will need to head south when you leave your property then return from the north as the road will be running southbound only.”

