Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dunedin Detour For Major Culvert Replacement, SH1 Braeside

Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 2:42 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Dunedin’s Southern Motorway (SH1) northbound drivers will face a detour between East Taieri and Kinmont Park (Mosgiel interchange) from Monday 6 May, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

The entire project is expected to take up to eight weeks, with the detour running for the first month, 6 May to 3 June. The detour will be in place seven days a week, 24 hours a day as the worksite will take up half the road-width.

Given this is the main route to the airport at Momona, people need to build in a few extra minutes if they are heading towards the airport from Dunedin, says Nicole Felts, NZTA Journey Manager for Otago and Southland.

The detour map:

  • A large, 900mm diameter culvert is being installed on SH1 near Braeside, as the existing historic culvert is no longer fit for purpose.
  • A half road closure will be in place with a detour for four weeks, 6 May to 3 June, so crews can safely trench across the highway to install the culvert and for associated works.
  • The detour will be like previous major road works in this area with southbound traffic able to continue as normal and northbound traffic detoured off SH1 left onto Riccarton Road, right onto Gladstone Road South, right onto SH87 towards Mosgiel, Quarry Road and onto the Mosgiel on-ramp to continue north on SH1.
  • Crews will be on site weekdays between 7 am and 7 pm, but the detour and speed restrictions will be in place all hours.
  • The footpath within and adjacent to the site will operate as usual during this initial four-week phase.
  • Please take care when passing the site, advises NZTA.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Road users should expect delays, especially northbound drivers rejoining SH87 at the controlled intersection where there will be periods of congestion,” says Miss Felts. “Airport-bound people also need to build in extra time as they head south.

“If you live within the work area you will need to head south when you leave your property then return from the north as the road will be running southbound only.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 