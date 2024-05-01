International Workers Day Celebrated In Wellington

International Workers Day (May 1st) is being marked in Wellington by a rally to celebrate and support the trade union and progressive political movements in te Whanganui-a-Tara.

The First of May is International Workers Day. Since 1889, it has been commemorated by workers, unions and progressive groups around the world. It is an opportunity for working people to celebrate our past victories and articulate a vision for the future.

MAY DAY RALLY AND MARCH

Meet at Te Aro Park at 4.45, and from 5, we will march to Glover Park, where we will have speakers and entertainment. In the event of rain, the rally will relocate to Te Auaha on Dixon St for an indoor venue.

This year's slogans for May Day are:

PEACE- Calling for Peace in the World, Ending the war in Gaza, and cutting all ties with occupations in Palestine, West Papua and West Sahara for an Aotearoa/New Zealand that clearly stands for peace for all people.

JUSTICE- For a future based on Justice, respecting Te Tiriti and striving towards a just transition for workers and a safe climate.

DECENT WORK FOR ALL: New Zealand needs a pay rise. Everyone should earn at least a living wage and those above the living wage should have an increase at least as high as inflation. Workers across the world should be safe at work, have fair and reasonable conditions, and have access to a recognised union.

The rally is supported by and hear speakers from (not exhaustive list) Unions Wellington, NZ Council of Trade Unions, Maritime Union, Unite Union, Public Service Association, Victoria University Wellington Students Association, Councillor Wi Neera, Councilor Abdurahman, UnionAID, Keep the Airport Ours, Disabled People Against Cuts, Fired Up Stilettos and more.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We want to celebrate and support progressive movements in our city, and May Day is an opportunity to to that” said Sabina Rizos-Shaw, Unions Wellington Convenor. “Everyone working for a better world for working people is welcome to come.”

Unions Wellington will also be hosting a MAY DAY CONCERT

From 7 at Rogue and Vagabond-

Stay for the MAY DAY CONCERT at the Rogue and Vagabond, conveniently located at the rally's conclusion. feat. LAKE SOUTH, VERA ELLEN, TAHINI BIKINI and CLASS WAR ON THE DANCEFLOOR

All proceeds will go to support a UnionAID project with Samoa First Union, funding a Workers Advice Centre in Apia, Samoa. The Workers Advice Centre supports low-paid workers, including Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) workers and community members who seek advice on employment-related issues.

© Scoop Media

