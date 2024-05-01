New Life For The Soldiers’ Block Another Step Closer

Following a robust tender process with three competitive tenders being received, Hurunui District Council’s Chief Executive Officer Hamish Dobbie said Council is delighted that project work will commence for Hanmer Springs’ Soldiers’ Block in late May.

“We are excited that the redeveloped space will provide for our community, including space for a wharenui being developed by Te Rūnanga o Kaikoura.”

The project, funded by a Lotteries Grant, Government Better Off funding, Development Contributions, and a grant from the Council’s Earthquake Prone Buildings Fund, will result in the building being made available for public use again.

Northern Elevation western ward Soldiers' Block.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

