Up To 60-minute Delays North Of The Rangitata River, At Ealing, On Friday

Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 4:00 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

People using SH1 north of the Rangitata River at Ealing, in Ashburton District, will face 40-60 minute delays this Friday, 3 May.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi crews are sealing the last piece of freshly reconstructed highway near the Rangitata River between 10 am and 6 pm.

The aim is to get this piece of highway sealed and smooth ahead of winter weather and while daytime temperatures still allow road sealing to be successful, says NZTA’s Senior Network Manager for Mid and South Canterbury Scott McKenzie.

An alternative scenic route inland off SH1 for light vehicles (see map below) will be heavily sign-posted as a detour should people wish to avoid the delays on SH1.

The inland route will take 35 minutes so is a good option for car and van drivers, helping to reduce queues on SH1.

