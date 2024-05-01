Tokoroa Police Make Arrest After Aggravated Robbery

Attributed to Detective Sergeant Neale Saunders.

Tokoroa Police have arrested a local youth following the aggravated robbery of a Four Square supermarket.

About 9pm on Saturday 20 April, a youth entered the store on Balmoral Drive and presented a large knife at two staff members while demanding cash and cigarettes.

Thankfully, the staff were not harmed.

The youth appeared in Tokoroa District Court yesterday, charged with aggravated robbery.

He was remanded in custody and is due to reappear in Taupo Youth Court tomorrow, Thursday 2 May.

Tokoroa Police would like to thank all those who provided details after a public appeal for information.

