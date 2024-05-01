Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Free Speech Union Urges Auckland University To Ensure Speech Rights Are Upheld At Pro-Palestinian Rally

Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Free Speech Union

In response to a pro-Palestian rally planned by students at Auckland University, the Free Speech Union calls on the Vice-Chancellor to ensure that freedoms of speech and protest are respected and upheld, says Dane Giraud, an Advisory Council member of the Union.

“As a member of the Jewish community, I am well aware of the depth of feeling that is held by many on the war between Israel and Gaza. It is because of the depth of feeling, not in spite of it, that we must respect students’ speech rights.

“We applaud the comments made already by the University in support of the right for students to hold the rally, and their commitment to work with participants to ensure it is safe and legal.

“Free speech is either for all, or it’s not at all. Some may consider a pro-Palestinian rally or expression at the rally (such as chants) confronting or offensive. However, unless these extend to calls for imminent, physical violence, they must be tolerated.

“The rights to free speech and protest are the lifeblood of our democracy and are especially important within a university. However, these rights do not validate illegal activity, which threatens others’ personal safety, or their property.

“We can’t expect to have our say unless we allow others to do the same.”

