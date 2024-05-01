Dirtbikes Seized After Search Warrants In Huntly

Waikato Police have seized a number of dirt bikes following a series of warrants in the Huntly area today.

Waikato West Area Commander, Inspector Will Loughrin said today’s warrants were part of an ongoing operation Op Hawk, focused on illegal street racing and antisocial behaviour that is causing ongoing fear and disruption in our communities.

In the past few months Police have become aware of increasing incidents of dirt bikes being ridden in a dangerous and disruptive manner, particularly around the Huntly area.

This morning, Waikato West and Road Policing staff supported by police’s tactical squads executed a series of warrants in Huntly.

As a result, two people are facing charges including failing to stop and obstruction and disorderly behaviour.

Inspector Will Loughrin said “Be assured that this is the first phase of an ongoing operation to target this type of behaviour to ensure that our communities can feel safe as they go about their daily lives.”

“We are actively investigating further incidents and will continue to hold offenders accountable, and impound vehicles involved in this behaviour.”

This behaviour includes riding with balaclavas on, in groups along pedestrian pathways, weaving across roads at speed and causing damage to public land including parks and reserves. This behaviour is putting the public and riders themselves at risk.

Police staff have engaged with the community and key leaders to gain a picture of this offending and the impacts it is having, while actively investigating reports and collecting evidence.

“We are continually seeing these riders acting in dangerous ways, riding on footpaths, destroying grassed public areas, causing disturbances in suburban areas and generally riding in ways that pose a serious risk to road users.

Operation Hawk is part of Waikato Police’s ongoing focus on targetting and disrupting all antisocial driving behaviour by all vehicles on our roads that poses a risk to the public.

“This behaviour won’t be tolerated and we will actively investigate, however we do need assistance from the public and urge the community to report this offending and behaviour so that we can identify these people and hold them to account.”

Anyone with information, including photos of videos, can call 105 or make a report online via 105.police.govt.nz.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

