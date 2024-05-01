Kāpiti Good Sorts And Community Awards Are Open For Nominations

Kāpiti Coast District Council invites nominations for two awards that recognise the local residents and community groups who make outstanding contributions to our community.

The Kāpiti Good Sorts Awards celebrates individuals who show kotahitanga (community spirit) through leadership, compassion, and action that supports and serves our community, while the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards recognise community groups that help make Kāpiti a great place to live, work and play.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow says the Kāpiti Good Sorts awards acknowledge individuals who work tirelessly to ensure our community is safe, healthy, thriving, and connected.

“There are so many unsung heroes in our community - those who dedicate their time and energy to help make Kāpiti a better place for others,” says Mayor Holborow.

2003 Good Sort Rebekah Corlett (right) at the playground communication boards.

“Nominating someone for a Kāpiti Good Sorts Awards is a great way to celebrate their contributions and show our gratitude for all that they do."

Last year awards were presented to Rebekah Corlett, Rebecca Bond, Shirley Jarden, and John Smith, who each shared their passions, dedication, and time, creating a positive force in our community.

Nominations are also open for the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards which celebrate the valuable work of community groups and their volunteers.

The Regional Community Awards are given in six categories: arts and culture, education and child/youth development, health and wellbeing, heritage and environment, sport and leisure, as well as a rising star award to recognise new grassroots organisations.

2023 Community Award Winner Kapiti Boating Club and Good Sort John Smith.

Each year, the winners of each category in the local awards go through to the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards. Last year’s Regional Community Awards ceremony saw Whareroa Community Guardians Trust take out the overall Heritage and Environment Award.

Nominations can be made at kapiticoast.govt.nz/GoodSorts until 5pm, Wednesday 31 May.

